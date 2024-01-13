Youth Congress workers damage Kerala CM’s flex boards during protest march

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth Congress workers damaged flex boards featuring Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the DYFI during their protest march to Cliff House, the CM’s official residence, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The flex boards put up at the Devaswom Board junction were damaged by the YC workers during the march, ‘Samara Jwala’, organised in protest against the arrest of YC state president Rahul Mamkootathil and denial of bail to him, and seeking action against those responsible for allegedly sabotaging his medical examination certificate.

Scheduled to start at 8pm, the march began by 9.15pm and ended at 9.45pm. Besides the damaged billboards, no violence was reported during the march.

