Work on hi-tech bypass road of BM-BC standards to begin in February

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction work of a hi-tech bypass road of BM-BC standards, connecting the hill highway and three panchayat areas in the district, will begin in the first week of February, said MLA Hareendran on Saturday. The by-pass will be constructed from Elluvila to Tripalavur via Kottukonam Narani and Mooverikara, and from Manchavilakam village panchayat to Kottakkal, connecting Kunnathukal and Kollayil village panchayats. The bypass will have a width of 8 metres and a 5.5-m wide bitumen macadam rubberised tarring.

Under the leadership of the MLA, the enforcement officers and representatives of the Public Works Department conducted site inspections in the construction area on Saturday. MLA Hareendran said that he had spoken to the local residents, who ensured full cooperation in the construction of the road. He also said that a directive was given to the concerned officials to complete the construction on time.

With the completion of the road, the journey to Aruvipuram and Neyyattinkara from areas like Vellarada, Panachamoodu, and Karakonam, and from Tamil Nadu will become easier. Kunnathukal grama panchayat president R Ambili, vice president G Kumar, block panchayat member K V Padmakumar, and others also accompanied the MLA.

