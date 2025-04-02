Thiruvananthapuram: Excise raids government college men’s hostel, seizes ganja

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a crackdown on drug use in student hostels, an excise team seized 20 g of cannabis during a raid at the Government College Hostel for Men near LMS Church, Palayam, on Tuesday.

The contraband was found in room number 455, which, according to hostel residents, was occupied by Pandiyaraj, a native of Chokkanad Estate in Munnar. However, students informed officials that Pandiyaraj had vacated the room early Monday morning. The excise department has since intensified search for him.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the presence of MDMA and cannabis, an excise squad led by Thiruvananthapuram Range Inspector S Harikrishnan reached the hostel at 10.15 am. The room was unlocked, and officials discovered cannabis wrapped in paper inside a cupboard. Despite conducting search in eight other rooms, no further contraband was found.

The raid followed a recent altercation between Pandiyaraj and students. On March 29, Pandiyaraj and his friend Madanakumar, a native of Lakshmi Estate, Munnar, were allegedly caught smoking cannabis beedis inside the hostel. A heated argument ensued when other hostel residents questioned Pandiyaraj over unauthorised stay of Madanakumar, a former student.