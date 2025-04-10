‘Vruthi’ will address concerns related to waste management, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that ‘Vruthi 2025’ — National Clean Kerala Conclave — will be a platform to address the concerns and doubts related to waste management in Kerala. At the inaugural ceremony of the five-day conclave being held at Kanakakunnu, the chief minister said that the state has made significant progress in the field of waste management through collective efforts.

He noted that over 61,664 tonnes of waste have been collected and processed by the Clean Kerala Company Ltd and as many as 89 lakh households across the state have been integrated in the digital tracking system. The chief minister said that despite making progress, some people still view waste management initiatives and plants with doubt and apprehension and the conclave will serve as a platform to alleviate such concerns of the public and people’s representatives regarding waste treatment plants.

He said that the state has achieved progress in health and education through people’s participation and similarly the state aims to set a model for the nation in the field of waste management.