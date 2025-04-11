Violence mars Kerala University union poll; SFI retains control, KSU wins vice-chairperson post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After an election counting marred by large-scale violence, SFI retained the Kerala University union by winning six of the seven general office-bearer seats, late on Thursday. KSU registered its first win in a general seat after more than a decade by wresting the vice-chairperson post.

In the election to the students council, SFI bagged seven seats and the KSU three. SFI also maintained an upper-hand in the executive committee by winning 11 seats while four were bagged by the KSU. Election to the accounts committee saw SFI winning four seats while KSU clinched one seat.

Earlier, violence rocked the state capital after the SFI and KSU members engaged in a pitched street battle on Thursday evening following the Kerala University Union election.

The violence reportedly erupted during the victory celebration conducted by members of both outfits. The KSU alleged that the SFI members resorted to violence when they were celebrating the win of their candidate to the post of vice-chairperson.

The SFI members charged that it was the Youth Congress and KSU workers stationed outside the campus, who started the attack.

As clashes broke out inside the campus, the Youth Congress and KSU workers assembled near the MLA hostel and hurled stones at the SFI workers, who were inside the campus. The SFI members too replied in mind, setting off tension that spanned for more than four hours.