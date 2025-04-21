Court to pronounce sentence for Rajendran in Ambalamukku Vineetha murder case on Monday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional Sessions Court on Monday will pronounce the quantum of sentence to the 40-year-old Tamil Nadu native, who was earlier found guilty in the Ambalamukku Vineetha murder case.

Rajendran, a native of Thovala in Kanniyakumari district, was found guilty of murder, destruction of evidence and other allied charges on April 10. The prosecution led by special public prosecutor M Salahudeen had argued that the case fell in the rarest of the rare category, following which the court sought reports from various authorities. The punishment will be pronounced after the court listens to the prosecution as well as the accused.

The court had directed Thiruvananthapuram district collector to file a report as to whether there is any any scope for correction and rehabilitation of the convict and whether there are chances for him not to engage in violence.

The court had also ordered that Rajendran should be examined by a psychiatrist and a psychologist from Peroorkada mental hospital and they should submit a report on his mental health.

The victim, Vineetha was stabbed to death Rajendran in February 2022 when a stringent lockdown due to Covid was in play.