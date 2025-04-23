Kerala Government begins processing of bills in treasury queue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The finance department has directed various government departments and local self-government institutions (LSGIs) to prioritise bills kept in treasury queue before resubmission. The bills submitted in the fag end of the just-concluded financial year were kept in the queue system due to fund shortage.

“Bills of LSGIs, various government departments and institutions which could not be passed in 2024-25 can be passed without revised administrative sanction. The drawing and disbursing officers should take appropriate decisions on resubmission as the bills are to be honoured from the budget allocation for the current financial year,” said a circular issued by additional chief secretary (finance) A Jayathilak.

It said the administrative sanction for spending from the current year’s budget allocation will be given after deducting the amount of the resubmitted bills. Administrative departments, their heads and sections concerned in the finance department should ensure this.

Treasuries have been asked to ensure that the treasury accounts of the LSGIs and government departments have sufficient balance to honour the cheques. Bills are to be passed in accordance with their seniority in the treasury queue system. The circular warned of disciplinary action against lapses in following the guidelines in the circular.

According to the finance department, treasury disbursals in March 2025 alone came to Rs 26,000 crore, the highest in recent years. LSGIs and departments were allowed to submit bills until March 26 as the last working day of the month was March 29. Plan funds for LSGIs were fully sanctioned. The state government’s expenditure in the 2024-25 financial year was over Rs 1.75 lakh crore.