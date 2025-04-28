Global cancer surgery summit in Thiruvananthapuram from May 10

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city will host a global summit of cancer surgery experts on May 10 and 11, with leading specialists from around the world, gathering at Kovalam with special focus on hepato-pancreato-biliary and gastrointestinal cancers.

Organised by the Senadhipan Education Foundation, the summit will bring together experts to share the latest in cancer surgery techniques. Over 500 participants, including over 70 distinguished cancer surgeons from across India, are expected to attend.

Prominent international faculties include Dr Michael Kendrick from the Mayo Clinic, US; Prof Nagakawa Yuichi of Tokyo Medical University Hospital, Japan; Prof Guido Torzilli of Humanitas University, Italy; and Prof Seon Hahn Kim from the University of Malaysia Medical Centre.

Prof Dr Baiju Senadhipan, organising committee secretary and founder of the Senadhipan Education Foundation, said the summit aims to expose healthcare professionals to the most advanced and patient-friendly surgical approaches for cancers affecting the liver, pancreas, colon, and rectum.

The event will also include panel discussions, study sessions, and hands-on practical sessions for medical students and professionals. The summit will also feature the announcement of the Ekalavya Award 2025, which honours excellence in laparoscopic surgery.

