Community dog feeders face rising hostility in Thiruvananthapuram

The situation escalated on July 29, when an intoxicated man arrived at her home carrying a dead cat wrapped in a plastic cover. “He hurled abuses and accused me of causing the cat’s death by feeding the strays. He then threw the carcass into my courtyard,” she said.

Meanwhile, PFA secretary Latha Indira said that Anila is just one among the many facing harassment for feeding dogs.

“We have filed six police complaints on such harassment. The number of incidents are on the rise and in many places we are finding resolution through discussions,” said Latha, pointing out that illegal culling of dogs is also on the rise in the capital city.

Voicing similar concerns, Seena J, another feeder based in Ulloor, said, “The atrocities against the dogs and feeders are on the rise because of the anti-dog policy of the state government.”

Latha highlighted that hand-fed dogs are less aggressive and friendlier. “After the cleanliness campaign, the availability of food on the streets has declined. Neither the police nor the corporation is offering any support for those feeding these dogs. We have requested for one more location for conducting an adoption drive in the city, however, the civic body is yet to respond,” said Latha.