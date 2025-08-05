Community dog feeders face rising hostility in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With rising public anger over stray dog attacks, people feeding community dogs have been facing threats, intimidation, and abuse. Police have registered multiple complaints from feeders alleging threats and harassment.
In a recent case from Kazhakootam, a woman was allegedly confronted and harassed by locals for feeding stray dogs in her neighbourhood. Anila T S, a resident of Kazhakootam, came forward with a harrowing account of the harassment she has endured for feeding stray dogs near her rented home. The People for Animals (PFA) Thiruvananthapuram has filed a complaint with the police in the matter seeking resolution.
“I have been feeding these dogs for years. They have never attacked anyone. Yet I’m being treated like a criminal just for providing them food. Due to the pressure, I’ve even stopped feeding them for the past three weeks. But that hasn’t stopped the threats. The residents’ association has installed a CCTV camera on a nearby post that directly captures my home, violating my privacy,” said Anila, who is a homemaker living near the Sainik School area.
The situation escalated on July 29, when an intoxicated man arrived at her home carrying a dead cat wrapped in a plastic cover. “He hurled abuses and accused me of causing the cat’s death by feeding the strays. He then threw the carcass into my courtyard,” she said.
Meanwhile, PFA secretary Latha Indira said that Anila is just one among the many facing harassment for feeding dogs.
“We have filed six police complaints on such harassment. The number of incidents are on the rise and in many places we are finding resolution through discussions,” said Latha, pointing out that illegal culling of dogs is also on the rise in the capital city.
Voicing similar concerns, Seena J, another feeder based in Ulloor, said, “The atrocities against the dogs and feeders are on the rise because of the anti-dog policy of the state government.”
Latha highlighted that hand-fed dogs are less aggressive and friendlier. “After the cleanliness campaign, the availability of food on the streets has declined. Neither the police nor the corporation is offering any support for those feeding these dogs. We have requested for one more location for conducting an adoption drive in the city, however, the civic body is yet to respond,” said Latha.