CPI leaders demand shift from Congress to CPM amid criticism at district meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A section of leaders who attended the CPI Thiruvananthapuram district conference demanded the party state leadership to change the decision taken at Bhatinda Party Congress to end the support given to Congress and start an alliance with the CPM.

“The CPM treats the CPI like the way in which in-laws consider the parents of daughters who had decided to reside with them,” a leader said. “We had two chief ministers in the past. Now, it has come to such a level that the CPM tried its level best to prevent our victory in Thrissur parliament constituency,” a delegate said.

There was also severe criticism against the Left government and CPI ministers, especially G R Anil who is from the capital district. “The LDF government has lost the nature of a left party. The government decision on various issues is not in tune with left policies.

The CPM is trying to ignore the CPI whenever it gets a chance,” the leaders said. Members also criticised the Horti Corp for selling vegetables at a higher price than the open market rate. They pointed out that while funds are being allocated to the Consumerfed which is under a CPM minister, the Civil Supplies department under a CPI minister is being ignored.

“Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil has failed to control the prices of 13 essential items. When consumers have the option to buy good quality coconut oil from the open market at a lesser rate, why should they buy it from Consumerfed at a higher rate?” they asked. The leaders also asked the CPM to correct its position in view of the loss in Nilambur bypoll.

Members also criticised state secretary Binoy Viswam for his stance on different issues. “Is our party secretary a velichapadu (oracle)? Even he doesn’t know the meaning of his own words. He should learn from former secretaries C K Chandrappan and Veliyam Bhargavan. The CPI leadership is afraid of CPM leaders. There is casteism in the state party. Even state executive member K Rajan is being ignored,” they alleged.