Trapped leopard escapes in Amboori, caught later

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Residents of Karikkuzhy settlement were caught in a frenzy for a brief time after a leopard escaped during a tranquillisation attempt at Amboori in Thiruvananthapuram. It was later found and tranquillised by the forest officials.

The animal was first found trapped in a wild creeper around 7am near Chakkappara at Amboori in the Karikkuzhy tribal settlement. Upon getting information, the forest officials rushed to the spot and began preparations to capture it using a dart gun.

However, as the first tranquilliser dart was fired, the leopard panicked and tried to attack Suresh, the landowner of the property where it was trapped. The animal reportedly charged at him and the forest officials tried to fire a second dart. However, the leopard managed to escape into the forest.

In the scuffle, Suresh fell and sustained minor injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently under treatment.

Meanwhile, the leopard’s escape caused panic in the region, as the area lies close to the human settlements and is frequented by tourists as it is located in the Agasthyarkoodam valley.

Following hours of intense searching, the forest officials were able to locate the leopard around 2pm and successfully tranquillise it in a second attempt. The animal was later shifted to the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary’s rescue centre for further observation and care.