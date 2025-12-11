Major fire at Varkala resort triggers panic among tourists, local residents

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major fire broke out at a resort on the North Cliff in Varkala on Wednesday, partially destroying the structure and triggering panic among tourists and local residents.

The blaze was reported around 1.56pm at Calaila Boutique Stay. No casualties were reported, and all guests staying at the resort managed to escape unhurt. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot, but the fire tender could not be brought to the site due to the narrow access route. A fire personnel said that mini-tenders were called from two nearby stations to contain the blaze. Firefighters worked until 4 pm and managed to save a portion of the building.

The fire is believed to have started after workers at the resort burned garbage on the premises. Strong winds caused the flames to spread rapidly to nearby structures, resulting in extensive damage. “We were able to save the ground floor of the building. We had to source water from a nearby pool to douse the flames,” a Fire and Rescue official said.