Kerala cabinet clears relief measures, pay hikes and major development decisions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet on Wednesday approved a range of welfare, administrative and infrastructure-related measures.

The cabinet sanctioned an additional Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to Bineesh M, a Harbour Rescue Guard from Kasaragod district who lost his leg in an accident during night patrol duty. This is in addition to the Rs 55,000 assistance granted earlier.

In a move benefiting employees under the Scheduled Tribes Development Department, the cabinet approved an increase in honorarium for staff working in 18 Model Pre-Schools. Teachers will now receive Rs 13,000 per month, while ayas or helpers will get Rs 9,000.

To strengthen healthcare infrastructure, the cabinet sanctioned posts for the first phase of the Institute of Organ Transplantation to be set up in Kozhikode. The approved posts include 14 professors, seven associate professors and 39 assistant professors. A transplant coordinator post will be retained at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

The cabinet also approved the implementation of a pension scheme for employees of the Malabar Cancer Centre in association with LIC. Accepting the recommendation of the Kerala State Backward Classes Commission, the Cabinet decided to include the Balija, Kavarai, Gavara, Gavarai, Gavarai Naidu, Balija Naidu, Gajalu Balaija and Valai Chetty communities in the state OBC list. It also approved the opening of new regional offices of the Kerala State Minorities Development Corporation in Kottayam and Alappuzha.