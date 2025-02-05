SFI protest against Kerala University VC: Governor Rajendra Arlekar seeks report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Arlekar has sought a report into Monday’s incident in Kerala University in which SFI workers barged into the chamber of the vice-chancellor and allegedly destroyed university property.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal has issued a showcause notice to Registrar K S Anil Kumar over the ‘security lapse’ that led to the damage of property. Kunnummal also sought to know why the Registrar did not order the removal of the SFI’s protest pandal that was erected last month on the Senate House campus, despite his instructions.

The SFI workers are on an indefinite protest demanding the constitution of the elected university union. The vice-chancellor has not issued the notification constituting the university union on the grounds that the election to a few union seats were disrupted and that the matter is sub-judice. On Monday, SFI workers barged into the VC’s chamber shouting slogans. The SFI workers pasted posters attributing Sangh Parivar links to the vice-chancellor. University staff said varsity property was destroyed in the protests.

The police registered cases against 14 SFI activists and let them off. According to officials in the university, it is for the first time that a students union has erected a protest pandal inside the Senate House campus. The SFI workers allegedly have the backing of pro-Left members of the Syndicate who are at loggerheads with the vice-chancellor on various issues.