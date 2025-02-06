Tension at Kerala University after SFI intensifies stir against VC Dr Mohanan Kunnummal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed at the Kerala University’s Senate House campus at Palayam here on Wednesday afternoon after police arrested SFI workers who were staging a blockade of the main gate. The SFI workers are on a protest against Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal’s refusal to issue a notification constituting the university union.

The vice-chancellor had earlier ordered removal of the protest pandal put up in the varsity headquarters but the protests continued. On Tuesday, the vice-chancellor had issued a show-cause notice to the Registrar for not removing the protest pandal.

Intensifying their protest on Wednesday, SFI workers erected a banner at the university entrance likening the vice-chancellor to RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat. Police arrived at the Senate House campus on the directions of university authorities, leading to a tense situation.

SFI workers engaged in a scuffle with the police and also lay in front of the police vehicle carrying their leaders.

A few SFI workers also climbed atop the police vehicle in protest. However, police managed to open the gate and take away the protesters.