Thiruvananthapuram

Tension at Kerala University after SFI intensifies stir against VC Dr Mohanan Kunnummal

The vice-chancellor had earlier ordered removal of the protest pandal put up in the varsity headquarters but the protests continued.
Kerala University
Kerala UniversityFile photo
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed at the Kerala University’s Senate House campus at Palayam here on Wednesday afternoon after police arrested SFI workers who were staging a blockade of the main gate. The SFI workers are on a protest against Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal’s refusal to issue a notification constituting the university union.

The vice-chancellor had earlier ordered removal of the protest pandal put up in the varsity headquarters but the protests continued. On Tuesday, the vice-chancellor had issued a show-cause notice to the Registrar for not removing the protest pandal.

Intensifying their protest on Wednesday, SFI workers erected a banner at the university entrance likening the vice-chancellor to RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat. Police arrived at the Senate House campus on the directions of university authorities, leading to a tense situation.

SFI workers engaged in a scuffle with the police and also lay in front of the police vehicle carrying their leaders.

A few SFI workers also climbed atop the police vehicle in protest. However, police managed to open the gate and take away the protesters.

Kerala University
SFI protest against Kerala University VC: Governor Rajendra Arlekar seeks report
Protest
SFI
Kerala University

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com