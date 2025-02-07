Second phase of Aardram Health Lifestyle Disease Screening covers one crore individuals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second phase of the Aardram Health Lifestyle Disease Screening has reached a milestone by covering over one crore individuals. The screening revealed that 44.85% (4,500,077) of those screened were at risk of lifestyle diseases. Health data was recorded for 13,39,455 (13.35%) individuals with only hypertension, 8,85,051 (8.82%) with only diabetes, and 6,01,958 (6%) with both conditions.

Additionally, 2,03,506 people (2.03%) were identified as having cancer and referred for further examination, including 39,889 for suspected oral cancer, 1,25,985 for breast cancer, and 45,436 for cervical cancer.

As many as 2,42,736 individuals were referred for TB tests and 3,87,229 for respiratory examinations. ASHA workers collected information of 97,769 bedridden patients, 1,61,494 people requiring assistance, and 33,25,020 elderly individuals, of which 2,21,230 were found to have health issues.

Referrals were also made for leprosy screening (2,50,288 people), vision screening (30,69,087 people), and hearing screening (4,18,385 people). Mental health screenings were referred for 1,29,753 individuals.