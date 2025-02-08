Man arrested for attempting to murder woman with knife in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara police have arrested a man for an attempt to murder his friend with a knife. The arrested person is Sachu, a native of Kodangavila.

In the attack, Surya Gayathri, 28, a native of Venpakal, sustained injuries on her hands and other parts of her body.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the spot, but the accused had fled from the scene.

Surya Gayathri was immediately taken to Neyyattinkara General Hospital and later shifted to Medical College hospital. Her condition remains critical.

The incident happened around 12pm on Friday when Sachu visited the woman at her house when no one else was around. While they were talking on the terrace, he attacked her with the knife.