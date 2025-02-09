Thiruvananthapuram

Ending war is possible through local action, says Natalya Dinat at All India Science Conference

She highlighted that ordinary people have the power to stop war globally through education, activism, and political engagement.
Students and enthusiasts observing the night sky through telescopes as part of the science sky observation event at the All India Science Conference organised by the Breakthrough Science Society at Tagore Theatre on Saturday.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending war in an imperialist world is possible if people take local action that reflects nationally and internationally, opined Natalya Dinat of the International Union of Scientists.

Speaking about war and the destructive use of science and technology, she said 99.9% of the global population is against war, which offers hope for achieving global peace.

She was addressing the three-day All India Science Conference at Tagore Theatre on Saturday. She added that science should be used to serve humanity, not corporations or military complexes.

“The right way to use science is to ask the right questions, conduct ethical research and avoid scientific pursuits that contribute to killing people or enabling chemical and biological warfare,” said Natalya Dinat.

She highlighted that ordinary people have the power to stop war globally through education, activism, and political engagement. However, she warned against falling into the trap of maintaining the status quo. She spoke about the importance of whistleblowing in spaces one can which will protect people from the harmful misuse of technology.

“Stopping war globally means stopping imperialist wars in all their forms,” added Natalya. She pointed to historical instances, such as apartheid South Africa’s nuclear disarmament, as proof that change is possible. Talking of anti-war campaigns, she questioned whether nations should continue maintaining nuclear weapons.

“War is the most profitable business. As long as the economy remains profit-driven, war will continue. We need to work towards an economic structure that ensures science is used for the betterment of humanity, not destruction,” concluded Natalya.

