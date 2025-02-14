Kerala student dies by suicide after school clerk's scolding, minister orders probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A plus-one student of Kuttichal GVHSS was found dead in his school on Friday morning in what's being suspected as a case of suicide.

Benson Abraham, a resident of Erumakuzhy, was found hanging when the school was opened on Friday morning.

According to sources, Benson attempted to put the school office seal on his project without permission. The project was due for submission on Friday, and he reportedly wanted to ensure it was accepted for valuation. However, the office clerk caught him in the act and scolded him.

The matter was reported to the headmaster, and Benson’s parents were informed about what had happened. Sources say that following this incident, the latter took his own life.

His family has accused the clerk of being too harsh and claimed that his behaviour led to the tragedy. They have demanded action against him

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has taken note of the situation and ordered an investigation into the incident.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)