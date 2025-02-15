Plus-I student found dead in school in Thiruvananthapuram; family alleges harassment by clerk

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Plus-I student of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Paruthippally was found dead in his school on Friday morning in what is being suspected as a case of suicide.

Benson Abraham, a resident of Erumakuzhy, was found dead when the school was opened on Friday morning. Benson’s father Benny alleged that he was verbally abused by the office clerk of the school when he went to get his record book signed and that prompted his son to take the drastic step.

The last date for submitting the record book was Friday. After getting the signature of the teacher concerned, the boy went to the office to get the office seal. According to a friend of Benson, the clerk abused the boy when he went to the office. “Benson told us that the clerk asked him whether the seal belonged to his father,” said a student, who sought anonymity.

Principal Geetha Babu confirmed that Benson had told her about the incident and it was she who had asked him to bring parents to the school the next day.

“Whenever such incidents happen, we summon the parents,” she said. The principal said she asked the clerk about the incident, but he did not reply. “He is like that. Later, by night the clerk sent me a message on WhatsApp saying he has gone on a leave,” she said.

The incident has snowballed and the family members of Benson and youth outfits, including DYFI, protested against the school authorities and sought action against the clerk. General Education Minister V Sivankutty has also intervened in the matter and ordered a department-level probe. The probe will be conducted by VHSE deputy director (Curriculum).

The Kattakada police, meanwhile, said they will conduct an inquiry on the incident and will examine the veracity of the oral statements, which were reportedly given by the deceased to the principal and his parents. “We will take proper action if the allegation against the clerk is found to be true,” said an officer.