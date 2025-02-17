Hopes sky high as work on Poovar fishing harbour project commences

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a transformative move for the fishing community in southern Kerala, the fisheries department has embarked on the construction of a Rs 343-crore harbour at Poovar. Located on the sea-facing side of the estuary between Vizhinjam and the Tamil Nadu border, the new harbour is set to revolutionise fishing activities for over 25,000 fishermen living between Kollamcode and Adimalathura.

Construction of a breakwater has already begun, with tetrapod casting under way at the site. The initial phase involves building a 65-metre section of the breakwater, which will eventually extend to 1,450 metres. This part of the project requires 16,000 tons of boulders and 610 tetrapods, with a Rs 5-crore allocation made in the current budget.

Currently, local fishermen rely on favourable weather conditions to safely land their boats on the beach. During periods of coastal erosion, they are forced to take their boats to the Vizhinjam harbour, 20 kilometres away, incurring an additional cost of Rs 2,000 to 3,000.

The new Poovar harbour, with sufficient draft (depth), will facilitate the operation of deep-sea fishing vessels and help ease congestion at both Vizhinjam and Neendakara harbours.

“The fishing industry in the region is poised for a significant shift towards mechanised boats. The primary challenge has always been the lack of infrastructure. This harbour will catalyse infrastructure-led development in the area,” said Mohamed Ansari M A, chief engineer, harbour engineering department.