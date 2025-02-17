Kerala University registrar appointment to turn flashpoint between VC , Syndicate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The appointment of a new registrar in the University of Kerala after the expiry of the incumbent’s term this month may turn into a major flashpoint between the vice-chancellor (VC) and the Left-dominated Syndicate.

On Monday, VC Dr Mohanan Kunnummal directed to issue a notification for the appointment of a new registrar. The term of current registrar K S Anil Kumar, who has the backing of the Syndicate, will end on February 22.

As per the university rules, the term of office of a registrar is four years and the appointment is done on deputation basis. The rules stipulate that faculty members of state or Union government colleges and universities can be appointed on deputation basis to the post.

Anil Kumar was appointed on deputation basis from a private college, according to the Save University Campaign Committee, a whistleblowers’ collective. The group had earlier approached the governor against Anil Kumar’s appointment. The governor has sought a report from the VC on the matter.

Meanwhile, pro-Left Syndicate member G Muralidharan Pillai approached the High Court seeking the convening of a meeting of the Syndicate at the earliest in which the reappointment of Anil could be discussed.

The VC’s direction to issue the notification for a fresh appointment has come as the Syndicate is scheduled to meet on February 22. The VC and the registrar had locked horns on many issues, the latest being the non-compliance with the former’s direction to remove a protest pandal erected by the SFI on the varsity’s Senate House campus.

The VC had also issued a show-cause notice to the registrar for alleged security lapse after the SFI workers barged into his chamber during his absence, pasted objectionable posters against him and destroyed the university property. The SFI workers are on a protest against the VC for not issuing a notification on constituting the university union. The VC has maintained that the union election was disrupted due to clashes between student groups. Besides, the matter is before the consideration of the High Court, he said.