Neyyattinkara municipality park’s film roll installation goes missing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A film roll installation placed near the JC Daniel statue at Neyyattinkara municipality park was found missing on Saturday morning. Police suspect the incident to have happened late on Friday night. Damages were seen in certain areas of the park, with the ‘I Love Neyyattinkara’ selfie point installation found in a dilapidated state, as though stones had been thrown at it. Also, the top plate covering the park’s well was also displaced.

Police officials, who have informed the municipality about the incident, said that the film roll, made of plastic, might have dislodged upon contact. “We are investigating the matter. It was made of plastic so chances of it to have fallen out are also possible,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, Neyyattinkara municipal chairman Rajmohan downplayed the incident, implying that the damage might be part of local mischief. “There were no people at the park during the night. Some locals might have vandalised it,” said Rajmohan.