Santhigiri Ashram director Swami Mahithan Jnana Thapaswi passes away

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Swami Mahithan Jnana Thapaswi, director of Santhigiri Ashram and senior member of the Guru Dharma Prakash Sabha, passed away at a private hospital in the city on Monday morning while undergoing treatment. He was 72.

His condition had been critical since Sunday due to internal bleeding and he was placed on ventilator support. Despite medical efforts, he passed away at 11am. Swami had been battling with health issues since Covid and was later diagnosed with cancer. His passing has left a deep void in the Santhigiri Ashram community, where he was revered for his spiritual guidance and unwavering dedication. The body was kept at the Ashram for the public to pay homage. The funeral was held in the evening.

Born as N Ravindran Nair on November 30, 1953, in the Chottupara Charuvila family of Kallar Patta Colony, Idukki, he is the son of R Narayanapillai and Saradamma.

His journey toward spiritual life began in 1972 when he encountered Guru Navajyothi Shreekarunakaraguru, the founder of Santhigiri Ashram. In 1974, his family relocated to Pothencode Ashra.

Swami initially served in the Ashram’s Angadi shop at Pothencode before embracing monastic life as a Brahmachari.