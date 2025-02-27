Lack of clarity over converted land mutation leaves applicants worried

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revenue department’s lack of clarity has left in pain thousands of applicants who have been waiting for months to complete the mutation process of the converted land they had bought. The issue is related to the land once converted from wet-paddy land to dry land. When a landowner converts land thus, the basic tax register records it as converted land. The problem arises when someone buys that particular land.

It is alleged that revenue officials refuse to complete the mutation process unless the word ‘converted’ is inserted in all places in the deed where the phrase ‘dry land’ is written.

With the revenue department having made all services digital, only one option is available for the applicant while applying for mutation online – whether the land is wet or dry.

When a person wants to change the pattern of their land, they should submit an application to the revenue divisional officer (RDO) for land pattern conversion in each district. It is then handed over to the village offices concerned. The village officer would then inspect the land and submit a report along with the sketch of the land to the RDO. The RDO would take a final decision on the basis of this report.