Waste management goes haywire in Thiruvananthapuram after NGT intervention

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) intervention and row over illegal dumping of waste in Tamil Nadu have landed the bulk waste generators in the state capital in trouble.

Following the incident, Suchitwa Mission has blacklisted one of the three service providers leading to a waste management crisis in the state capital.

Many bulk waste generators including hoteliers, malls and apartment complexes in the state capital are in trouble after the blacklisting of the service provider.

It is learned that the majority of the bulk waste generators including the Railways were depending on this service provider. Recently, several loads of waste generated at Kochuveli Railway station were dumped in a private land near Kumarapuram as the carting away of waste to Tamil Nadu came to a halt after the NGT intervention.

Similarly, tonnes of waste collected from major hotels, malls, apartment complexes and hospitals were found illegally dumped along with medical waste in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu.

UDF parliamentary party leader P Padmakumar said that garbage is dumped everywhere. “Heaps of waste have started appearing in the National Highways and service roads. All this dumped waste are ending up in the drains clogging them. If there is heavy rain, the roads will start flooding,” he said.

The BJP has given a notice calling for a special council to discuss the waste management crisis.

“The service providers don’t have the facilities for managing waste. They claim that the waste is being transported to pig farms, which is a lie. After completing four years, the corporation has been a total failure in the waste management front,” said BJP parliamentary party leader M R Gopan.