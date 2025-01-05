Assembly International Book Fair to launch over 350 books

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third edition of the Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Fair, scheduled to be held at the Kerala Legislative Assembly complex from January 7 to 13, will see the release of over 350 books spanning politics, literature, environmental issues and social subjects. With the theme ‘Reading is an Addiction’, the event aims to promote reading and writing, including contributions from young authors.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with ministers P A Mohamed Riyas, P Rajeeve, Speaker A N Shamseer and several literary figures, will participate in the book launches. The festival will kick off with the release of MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram’s Pacha Ilakal on the first day.

Other notable releases include Brinda Karat’s Indian Vargeeya Fascisavum Sthreekalum, Prabhavarma’s Angara Noopuram, Sanak Mohan’s Oru Chedi Oru Maram Oru Varavu, V K Prakash Babu’s Words Like Sand Crystals, T K Santhosh Kumar’s Ragapurnima, S Sudheeshan’s Otta, and G Karthikeyan’s Rashtriyajeevitham.

Former Finance Minister Dr T M Thomas Isaac will release his latest work, Koranu Kanji Kumbilil Thanne: Neoliberal Kalathinte Sambathika Neethi.