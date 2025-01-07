Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Festival to begin on January 7

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third edition of the Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Festival kicks off Tuesday at the Legislative Assembly complex. The week-long event will run till January 13 with the theme ‘Reading is an Addiction’.

Ministers, legislators, and prominent figures from cultural, social, and literary fields will join the festival alongside over 200 national and international publishers, authors, and luminaries. The event is anticipated to be a grand confluence of ideas, energising the realms of writing, reading, and dialogue.

The festival will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with Speaker A N Shamseer presiding over the event.

As part of the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister will present the ‘Legislative Assembly Award’ to writer M Mukundan in recognition of his contributions to Malayalam literature. The inauguration will take place at the R Sankara Narayanan Thampi Members’ Lounge in the Legislative Assembly building at 10.30am.

Including Shankaranarayanan Thampi Hall, the pavilion between the Assembly and administrative blocks, and the Students’ Corner in front of the Assembly, there are total seven venues for various events.

Around 250 stalls, featuring several publishers, will be inaugurated on Tuesday at 9am by the Speaker.

Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar will inaugurate the special attraction of this edition, the Students’ Corner. Later, he will also flag off the City Ride facility at 11.30am.

A food court organised by Kudumbashree is also ready to serve visitors.

The book fair will conclude on January 13