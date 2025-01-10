Farewell to years and years of slices of love

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the past week, a small blackboard appeared in front of Santha Bakery at Pulimood bearing a poignant note: “It’s time to say goodbye. Thank you all for everything.”

For some, it may seem just a few words on a board, but to many, it is a farewell to a lifetime of memories. For decades, this bakery has been a part of their lives, its aroma and warmth a companion in joy. As the shutters fall for the final time on Friday, it is not just the closing of a bakery shop - it is the end of an era, spanning three generations.

For over eight decades, Santha Bakery has been a part of Thiruvananthapuram. Whether it was the simple everyday bread, the festive plum cake, or the hot and spicy puffs or cutlets, Santha Bakery gave Thiruvananthapuram a taste of the best. Founded in June 1940, this bakery has been one of the pioneers in bringing in new flavours.

“After the formation of Kerala state, many people from Malabar, who had worked in the Madras Residency, opted for the Kerala government. Many from Malabar moved here with families. In the Malabar region, bakery culture had already gained popularity, influenced by the British. Here too, bakeries were becoming popular. The Secretariat, Post Office, and banks nearby were the backbone of our business,” says P M K Premnath, the current owner of the shop.

P M Krishnan, father of Premnath, moved from Thalassery to Thiruvananthapuram, to establish the Santha Bakery, and continued the legacy of the renowned Mambally family of Thalassery. This family is famous for Bapu, who is credited with creating the first Christmas cake in India. Over the years, Santha Bakery has become a beloved destination, attracting famous personalities who visit to taste its special makes.

“EMS Namboodiripad, A K Gopalan, P Krishna Pillai, and many others, had a close connection to my father through their involvement with the Communist movement, so they would often drop by. Sometimes, they would just sit and have friendly conversations here. People like Sivaji Ganesan, Gemini Ganesan, Sathyan, Sukumari, and writers such as S K Pottekkatt have also visited the shop to buy things in the past,” Premnath says.