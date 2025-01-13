Man, woman found dead in lodge at Thampanoor; police suspect murder-suicide

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 51-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, both residents of Peyad, were found dead in a lodge at Thampanoor on Sunday morning. The police said it could be a case of murder-suicide.

Asha was found with multiple stab wounds on her neck, while C Kumar, an assistant cameraman with a private television channel, was found hanging from the ceiling fan. The police suspect that Kumar murdered Asha and then committed suicide.

A police source said Kumar had checked in at the hotel on Friday and Asha joined him on Saturday morning.

The two were not seen outside since then. The hotel staff grew suspicious and knocked at the door. As there was no response from the occupants, they informed the police.

During the police inspection, Asha was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood, while Kumar was found hanging. The source said four stab injuries were found on Asha’s neck. The knife that was used to attack her was recovered from the room.

Kumar also had injuries on his arm, which he might have sustained while stabbing Asha, according to the police.

Kumar has been separated from his wife, while Asha is married. Asha’s husband had filed a man-missing complaint with the Vilappilsala police after she went missing on Saturday.

The Thampanoor police conducted inquests and shifted the bodies to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital mortuary.