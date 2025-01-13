Police arrest two for abusing nine-year-old partner's daughter in Trivandrum

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pothencode police have arrested two persons for alleged sexual abuse of a nine-year-old girl in two separate incidents.

The police said the girl hailing from Pothencode was subjected to sexual abuse by a person, who is her mother’s partner, and another 53-year-old man, Baburaj, who is a friend of her grandfather.

The police said the incidents came to the fore when the school teacher noticed that the girl, who used to perform well in exams, was performing badly recently. She got in touch with the girl’s mother, who has been working abroad, and asked her to give counselling to the child.

Subsequently, the mother came back to Kerala. The girl revealed to her mother that she was sexually abused by Baburaj in May, 2024. Baburaj, a native of Perayam, has been living the life of a vagabond, the police said.

However, the girl did not reveal the abuse she had faced from her mother’s partner. Later, when she was given psychological counselling, she named her mother’s partner as the sexual offender. The police registered separate cases on Saturday evening and detained the two persons. Both were charged under the Pocso Act and have been remanded in judicial custody.