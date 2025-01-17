VC walks out of KTU Syndicate meeting, sparks protest over suspended employee issue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first Syndicate meeting convened by K Sivaprasad, after assuming the charge as Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (KTU), was called off following a heated argument between him and Left-backed Syndicate members.

As the pro-Left Syndicate members continued with the discussions, the Vice-Chancellor later reported on the ‘unauthorised meeting’ of the university body to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, the varsity’s chancellor. Sivaprasad also issued a notice to the Registrar of the varsity who continued to attend the meeting after it was called off.

The Vice-Chancellor walked out of the Syndicate meeting after the pro-Left Syndicate members included an item in the agenda without his approval. The Syndicate members wanted to discuss the issue related to the suspension of a pro-Congress employee of the varsity.

As the VC did not allow the matter to be discussed, an argument erupted following which other items in the agenda were not taken up for discussion. Despite the VC calling off the meeting, the Syndicate members continued with the discussions.

However, the pro-left Syndicate members maintained that they insisted on discussing the inquiry report on the suspended varsity official based on the directives of the High Court. The Syndicate members disputed the VC’s charge that they held an ‘unauthorised meeting’ and added that Sivaprasad walked out abruptly after asking them to continue.