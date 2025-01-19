Households, restaurateurs in fix as food-waste collection goes haywire in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Waste management in the state capital has gone haywire with the Tamil Nadu government imposing more restrictions on the cross-border movement of food waste to pig farms.

Private service providers engaged by the corporation and the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members deployed for door-to-door collection of biodegradable waste are cutting down on regular services, landing residents and bulk-waste generators in the state capital in a fix.

Authorities have been flooded with complaints from residents. “For the last one week, we have not been receiving the regular service of HKS. The neighbouring wards are facing similar issues. HKS members now collect waste on alternate days. Moreover, many residents are not able to hand over the waste as the collection happens during the day, as opposed to the regular morning activities of the HKS,” said Suresh G S, secretary of the Kaithamukku Residents Association.

An official with the Sreekanteswaram health circle said service providers are unable to collect and deliver the waste to pig farms in Tamil Nadu owing to increased restrictions.

“It’s a problem. Haritha Karma Sena members only collect non-biodegradable waste from households. The civic body is planning to implement a bio-composter project for household waste,” the official said.