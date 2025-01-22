30-year-old woman stabbed to death at Kadinamkulam in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 30-year-old homemaker was stabbed to death in broad daylight at Kadinamkulam, on the outskirts of the capital city on Tuesday.

Athira, a native of Venjaramoodu, was found dead with a stab wound on her neck, inside her house around 11.30am, police said. Her husband Rajeev is a priest in a temple near their house. He found the body of his wife when he returned from the temple and informed the police.

The neighbours had last seen her alive around 8.30 am when she went out to see off her 8-year-old son to school. Her two-wheeler also went missing. There are no CCTV cameras near her house, officers added.

Police said Athira befriended Johnson, a youth from Ernakulam, whom she had met on Instagram. Sources said that he was found loitering near the premises of her house for the past two days.

The police suspect his involvement in the murder and have intensified their search for him. The body was shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for postmortem examination.