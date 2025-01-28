Frequent wildlife attacks spark fear in Peringammala tribal settlements

Locals allege that wildlife attacks and presence have gone up exponentially in the past two years. Solar fencing installed to prevent attacks has proved to be ineffective as elephants reportedly destroy them.

“The situation has worsened to the point where imposing curfews, like in Wayanad, might be the only solution,” added Anurag. He also accused some groups from the city of using the settlement’s issues for publicity without providing real help. “Outsiders from the city, with limited understanding of the challenges faced by us, often exploit these issues for personal gain. This not only undermines the gravity of the situation but also negatively impacts the tribal people, as officials tend to overlook the problem due to the superficial attention it receives,” added Anurag.

Meanwhile, Palode forest range office said trenches spanning 9km are being constructed. “Solar fencing was found ineffective, so we decided on trenches. The work will be completed in six months,” said Sudheesh Kumar, a forest range officer.