Frequent wildlife attacks spark fear in Peringammala tribal settlements

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wildlife attacks have turned out to be a major concern among residents of the Konnamoodu and Kaatilakkuzhi tribal settlements of Peringammala panchayat in the state capital. Residents have been reporting frequent encounters with bison, elephants and wild boars with many saying they see wild animals on a daily basis.
“We are scared to go out even during the daytime. On Sunday morning, a bison came to the doorstep of a house. Kids were playing outside the house were saved due to sheer luck,” said Anurag G S, a resident of the Konnamoodu settlement.
Locals allege that wildlife attacks and presence have gone up exponentially in the past two years. Solar fencing installed to prevent attacks has proved to be ineffective as elephants reportedly destroy them.
“The situation has worsened to the point where imposing curfews, like in Wayanad, might be the only solution,” added Anurag. He also accused some groups from the city of using the settlement’s issues for publicity without providing real help. “Outsiders from the city, with limited understanding of the challenges faced by us, often exploit these issues for personal gain. This not only undermines the gravity of the situation but also negatively impacts the tribal people, as officials tend to overlook the problem due to the superficial attention it receives,” added Anurag.
Meanwhile, Palode forest range office said trenches spanning 9km are being constructed. “Solar fencing was found ineffective, so we decided on trenches. The work will be completed in six months,” said Sudheesh Kumar, a forest range officer.