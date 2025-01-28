Unity key to ‘Viksit Bharat’, says governor

I take great pride in Kerala. However, I claim no credit for its achievements. It is the result of the collective efforts of the people, the government, and the opposition. That is why Kerala is moving forward. On numerous indicators, Kerala is ahead of the nation,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of unity and shared cultural heritage, the governor said the country’s strength lies in its cultural oneness despite its diverse shades. “Our culture does not differ. What differs are the shades of our culture. We are all connected with the same thread,” said the governor.

Drawing attention to national progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the governor underlined the necessity of the state’s development for achieving a developed India.

“Our nation is progressing rapidly. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we are advancing towards the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’. We must think about what we need to achieve in the next 25 years. Kerala is not lagging behind, it is racing forward. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has a clear perspective on Kerala’s development. A developed India cannot be achieved without a developed Kerala,” he said.