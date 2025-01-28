Unity key to ‘Viksit Bharat’, says governor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lauding the state’s progress and potential, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said he takes great pride in Kerala. He was addressing the parade held at Central Stadium in the state capital as part of the 76th Republic Day celebrations on Sunday. The governor appreciated Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s clear vision for a developed Kerala and urged for collective efforts for the state’s advancement despite differences.
“Our state has made remarkable progress in various fields. Both the ruling party and the opposition must unite to strive for excellence in Kerala. Only by standing together can we reach the goal of a developed India. After taking charge as the governor of Kerala, I proudly tell others that my state has the highest literacy rate in India.
I take great pride in Kerala. However, I claim no credit for its achievements. It is the result of the collective efforts of the people, the government, and the opposition. That is why Kerala is moving forward. On numerous indicators, Kerala is ahead of the nation,” he said.
Highlighting the importance of unity and shared cultural heritage, the governor said the country’s strength lies in its cultural oneness despite its diverse shades. “Our culture does not differ. What differs are the shades of our culture. We are all connected with the same thread,” said the governor.
Drawing attention to national progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the governor underlined the necessity of the state’s development for achieving a developed India.
“Our nation is progressing rapidly. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we are advancing towards the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’. We must think about what we need to achieve in the next 25 years. Kerala is not lagging behind, it is racing forward. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has a clear perspective on Kerala’s development. A developed India cannot be achieved without a developed Kerala,” he said.