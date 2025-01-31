Auto Tech Summit to showcase Kerala’s electric vehicle potential

The event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) will be attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

Top policymakers and automobile industry experts attending the event will deliberate on measures to position the capital city as a global leader in automotive R&D and technology.

“It will also highlight advancements in key Electric Vehicle (EV) components, including batteries, motors and chargers, cementing Kerala’s role as a key player in the futuristic automotive technology,” said Rajeeve.

In a press release issued here, the minister said that the state is already home to leading players such as Acsia, dSPACE, Nissan Digital India, Tata Elxsi and Visteon.

“The government has shown its commitment to electric mobility through initiatives such as the Electric Vehicle Research and Industrial Park at Vilappilsala near the capital city,” he said.