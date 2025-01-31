National Theatre Festival begins today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Astikya Foundation is all set to host the pilot edition of Dramatic Affairs — National Theatre Festival, from January 31 to February 2. The festival will showcase a diverse range of performances, including digital plays, docudramas, monodramas, and traditional theatre. Events will take place at Bharat Bhavan Mannarangu and Ganeshan Blackbox Theatre.

A masterclass workshop for actors will also be held daily from 6am to 5pm at Bharat Bhavan. The workshop will offer mentorship from theatre practitioners Prasanna Heggodu, Dr Kannan Parameswaran, and Gurukkal T Ajith Kumar.

The festival will open at Ganeshan Blackbox Theatre with two performances. How Long is February?, a fantasy digital play written and directed by Nisha Abdulla, will be screened at 6pm with Malayalam subtitles. This will be followed by The Manhole, a docudrama directed by Rajendran Elshadaai, based on a real-life story, at 7.30pm.

On February 1, the evening lineup will start with Shikhini Shalabham: The Alchemy of Harmony, a Koodiyattam performance by Sooraj Nambiar, at 6pm (60 minutes). Later, at 7.30 pm, Jalakapadinte Romea, a monodrama written and directed by K R Ramesh, will be performed by Jayachandran Thakazhikkaran. Both performances will take place at Ganeshan Blackbox Theatre.

The festival will conclude on February 2 with Mudiyettu, a traditional theatre performance presented by Keezhillam Unnikrishnan and Team at 6.30pm at Bharat Bhavan Mannarangu.

Each performance will be followed by an interactive audience session.