Sewage overflow near coaching centre sparks outrage among residents

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A persistent sewage overflow near the Lakshya Coaching Centre on SS Kovil Road – one of the city’s busiest stretches – is causing severe hardship to residents, students and pedestrians. For several days, dirty water has been gushing through a narrow bylane beside the centre, flooding the road and spreading a foul smell.

Local residents said that walking through the stretch has become nearly impossible without covering their noses. The stench has made the entire stretch unpleasant, and many fear the situation could soon lead to a spike in infections and waterborne diseases.“We are worried about our children falling sick. This is not just an inconvenience anymore, it is a health hazard,” said Renuka Kumari, a local resident.

The overflowing sewage has also disrupted traffic, especially during peak hours, as vehicles and pedestrians attempt to navigate the dirty, slippery road.

The issue has impacted several students who have to pass through the area to reach other coaching centres in the vicinity. Despite repeated complaints to the authorities, no action has been taken so far. Residents have now formally submitted a petition and have urged immediate intervention and a long-term solution to the drainage problem.

Although officials were contacted, no response was received.