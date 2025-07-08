Minorities panel seeks completion of SAT Hospital’s Mother-Child Block by December 2025

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Minorities Commission chairman advocate A A Rasheed has directed authorities to expedite and complete the remaining work of the Mother and Child Block at the Sree Avittam Thirunal Hospital (SAT) in Thiruvananthapuram by December 2025.

The directive came during a special sitting held at the Commission headquarters on Monday, following a newspaper report highlighting that the building, inaugurated years ago, is still not fully operational.

A report submitted to the Commission by the Health Department Secretary, District Collector, Director of Medical Education, Principal of the Medical College, and SAT Hospital Superintendent revealed that while the construction of two floors was completed and handed over to the hospital in 2017, only the ground floor, housing the gynaecology outpatient section, is currently in use.

Authorities informed the Commission that KIIFB has approved funds to the tune of Rs 11.23 crore for the remaining works, including a ramp, fire staircase, site development etc. The tender process has already been initiated.

The SAT Hospital Superintendent stated that the pending works are expected to commence within two weeks and would be completed in eight months.