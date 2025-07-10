Death of Class 8 student: CBI report rules out suspicion of sexual assault

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI team that probed the suspicious death of a 13-year-old girl, who was found lying in the bathroom of her residence located in the police quarters here in March 2023, has filed a report before the Pocso Special Court ruling out the doubt that she could’ve been raped.

The CBI report also suggested that the Class 8 student might have died of natural causes. The girl was found lying in an unconscious state in the bathroom on March 30. She died on April 1 in a hospital while undergoing treatment. The Museum police had registered a case under sections of Pocso Act after the police forensic surgeon expressed doubts that she could’ve been raped.

The case was later handed over to the CBI by the High Court after the crime branch failed to make any headway in investigation.

The CBI had earlier formed a medical board to examine the doubts expressed by the police surgeon. The board has assessed that the girl had suffered head injuries earlier and that could be the reason bleeding occurred from her private parts.