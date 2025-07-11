Cabinet approval for registration fee exemption for LIFE Mission land

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet meeting has decided to exempt stamp duty and registration fees for land pooled for the LIFE Mission free housing project of the government. This is applicable to land parcels received as donation, sale or any other mode.

The beneficiary will have to submit a certificate from the district collector or a tahsildar assigned by him stating that the land is for house construction under the Mission. The exemption is for two years from the date of order.

The meeting approved the tripartite agreement for the Wayanad Township project. Project’s special officer S Suhas has been assigned with its implementation.

A tribal taluk supply office will be established at Attappady. Rs 95,32,500 will be sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to provide assistance to 473 people who lost their houses, either fully or partially, in natural disasters in Pathanamthitta since 2023.

The meeting decided to implement the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules 2024 in the state.

Retired district judge E Baiju will be reappointed as Kerala Lok Ayukta Registrar for another two years.

Retirement age in Kerala Feeds, the PSU under the Animal Husbandry Department, will be raised from 58 to 60 years. Rs 2.86 lakh will be sanctioned from the CMDRF to reimburse the treatment cost of literacy activist late K V Rabia.

The government guarantee for the Kerala Social Security Pension Limited will be raised from Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 14,000 crore.