75-yr-old’s retirement gig turns into model fish farm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sasikumar V’s day begins before the world wakes up. At 3 am, he reads the newspaper, takes a stroll to the beach near his home in Thrikkunnapuzha, chats with local fishermen and sips his regular tea by the shore. But he makes sure to return before sunrise. For him, the real morning begins when the first rays of light fall on the rippling water of his backyard fish farm, My3 Farms -- an effort of 11 years.
This year, Sasikumar has been named the Best Backyard Farmer by the state government under the programme ‘Janakeeya Matsyakrishi’. What started as a retirement dream has now become a model inland fish farm that produces thousands of pearlspot (karimeen) seeds every season.
Backyard fish farming makes use of small ponds or tanks near homes, turning unused land into productive aquaculture spaces. With proper planning, it allows families to produce fish for consumption or income without depending on large-scale infrastructure. The state government’s push for community-based aquaculture has helped farmers like Sasikumar receive technical support.
“I learnt from people around me, by observing, failing, and trying again. This whole farm is built on trial and error. And love,” Sasikumar tells TNIE.
His wife Hema manages things in his absence. Around a dozen helpers keep the work going. There’s Yellappan or Ratheesh, who Sasikumar calls the heart of the farm, and then there are Thankappan and Ponappan, the two pet dogs who keep otters at bay.
A retired BSNL officer, Sasikumar has also been a documentary filmmaker for PARI and a writer. His first experiments were with milk fish (poomeen), and then tiger prawns and crabs. But the worsening water quality led him to focus on pearlspot seed production. “Pearlspot needs good water and constant care. But if you do it right, it gives back generously,” Sasikumar points out.
The farm now earns up to Rs 12 lakh annually. All seeds go to the Agency for Development of Aquaculture, Kerala (ADAK), the government agency that pays Rs 4.50 per seed. Sasikumar refuses to sell to private buyers. “I’m a farmer. What I grow should go directly to farmers. No middlemen,” he says.
My3 Farms produce around 80,000 seeds every three months. And this 75-year-old ‘youngster’ travels with his helper in big, rented four-wheelers to Kozhikode, Neyyar, and Poyya near Kodungallur in the dead of the night to drop seeds.
“The award doesn’t matter to me. It’s my team that deserves it,” he says. And stresses he and his team do this because they love it. “When the fish hear my footsteps in the morning, they pop their heads out of the water. That moment... that is everything,” Sasikumar says.