Education minister hosts young Afghan guests for breakfast, leaves all feeling fulfilled

“We have students from other states and countries in Kerala, which could be one of the reasons why the state holds the second position in education,” the minister said, referring to the National Achievement Survey, where the state is ranked below Punjab by a point on the indicator.

“It was lovely to hear them speak Malayalam,” said the school’s management committee chairman Suresh Kumar. The children, who are well-versed in English and Hindi as well, fare well in academics and extracurricular activities. The kids’ class teachers and school PTA president Gopakumar R also joined them for the visit.

Shafiq and his wife Zarghona plan to enrol their youngest children, Maher, 5, and Mehnaz, 3, in the pre-primary section in the coming days. Their eldest son was unable to make it due to health issues. “This is a land of no complaints,” Shafiq said when asked about his family’s equation with Kerala. But with Shafiq’s research studies getting over this year, the family may return to their homeland.

“Leaving Kerala might not be something they are looking forward to,” said Suresh, mentioning the friendships that the siblings have built up here.

Truly, home is where the heart is!