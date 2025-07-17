Vipanchika’s body to be brought home; daughter’s funeral to be held in Sharjah

T’PURAM/KOLLAM: The body of Vipanchika Maniyan, who was found dead along with her 18-month-old daughter Vaibhavi at their apartment in Sharjah, will be brought to Kerala for funeral. The last rites of Vaibhavi, however, will be held in Sharjah, sources said.

The Indian Consulate officials held a discussion with Vipanchika’s husband Nidheesh Mohan and Vipanchika’s mother Shailaja on Wednesday following which the decision was taken. In the meeting, Nidheesh stuck to his stand that the last rites of his daughter will be performed in Sharjah. Vipanchika’s brother had also reached UAE from Canada to assist his mother in legal procedures.

Shailaja, who reached Sharjah on Tuesday, had wanted to take the bodies of Vipanchika and Vaibhavi back and perform their last rites in Kerala. The family of Vipanchika had also approached the Kerala High Court raising this demand. Vipanchika’s body is likely to be brought back on Friday, while Vaibhavi’s cremation will be held on Thursday, sources added.

Vaibhavi’s cremation slated to be held in Sharjah was postponed last minute on Tuesday after the Indian Consulate’s intervention. Nidheesh and his family members agreed to postpone the cremation on the request of the Consulate officials after Shailaja raised objection. Vipanchika and Vaibhavi were found dead at their apartment in Al Nahda, Sharjah, on July 8.

According to her family, the constant mental and physical abuse from Nidheesh, his sister Neethu Benny and their father Mohanan forced Vipanchika to take the extreme step. The victim had been living in Sharjah for the past five years. Her family claimed the abuse intensified after the birth of her daughter.

Nidheesh had allegedly been pressuring her for a divorce and subjecting her to regular physical and psychological violence. Vipanchika had reportedly confided in her mother multiple times about the abuse.

A purported suicide note recovered from the apartment named Nidheesh and his family directly responsible for her death. The note also detailed a prolonged pattern of harassment that began shortly after their marriage.

Kundara police had registered a case against Nidheesh and his family under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, and Sections 85 and 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).