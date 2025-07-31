She-power on pedals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To make things easy for women who love to peddle, the city’s cycling enthusiasts, under the aegis of Indus Cycling Embassy’s She Cycling Project are hosting sessions to train women in cycling.

The idea is also to encourage fitness and to help women break mindsets, according to Prakash P Gopinath, managing trustee of Indus Cycling Embassy.

“In Kerala, women are reluctant to take up cycling partly due to fear of injury, due to societal pressures, and due to lack of proper training at older stages of their life. To address such concerns and to empower women to be free to move about, the project was launched three years ago,” says Prakash, who is also known as the Bicycle Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram.

Until 2013, when Indus Academy used to organise cycle rallies, women were part of them, but in small numbers. From then, the effort was on to train women in his neighbourhood, says Prakash. The project got a boost in 2022. In Thiruvananthapuram alone, about 75 women were trained.

The current initiative is at the behest of Vattiyurkavu MLA V K Prashanth. On Saturday, there would also be a ‘Freedom Night’ programme organised for women, where they will be encouraged to participate in a late-evening cycling rally.

The training sessions will be from 4.30pm to 6pm on weekdays at the Cycling Track, Kowdiar Pipeline Road.

To register, call 8089494442