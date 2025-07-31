Woman among four held with 500g MDMA, 9g hybrid ganja in Kovalam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Busting a racket engaged in inter-state drug trafficking, the city police on Wednesday arrested four people, including a woman. The police recovered 500 g of MDMA and nine grams of hybrid ganja from the car they were travelling in at Kovalam Junction.

The arrested have been identified as Syam, 35, of Karamana, Muhammed Noufal, 24, of Aryanadu, Sanjay, 26, of Rajaji Nagar, and Reshmi, 31, of Malayinkeeezhu.

Police sources said Syam and Reshmi were partners and were carrying their three children with them in order to avoid suspicion when nabbed. The children were aged ten, five, and two, an officer said.

A team from the district anti-narcotics force was tailing the car in which the accused were travelling from Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram. The police had received information about the trafficking and were tracking the vehicle movement from Kanyakumari onwards. The arrests were recorded by Kovalam police.

To prevent the car from escaping, the police set up a trap near Kovalam Junction under the pretext of VVIP traffic movement. The cops blocked the traffic along one side of the road, claiming that a VVIP was to pass by. When the accused persons’ car reached the place, the officers interrupted them and took them into custody.

“As the car slowed down because of heavy traffic, the officers surrounded the vehicle and took the passengers into custody. As there were other vehicles behind them and in front, the accused were unable to drive away,” an officer said.

On inspection, the police found MDMA and ganja from the car. Sources said the accused claimed that half of the MDMA was of superior quality. The drugs were fetched from Bengaluru at a throwaway price and were to be sold in the city at an exorbitant rate.

On initial questioning, the accused said they spent I 4 lakh to purchase drugs and were planning to sell it for I15 lakh and above, a police officer said.

“We suspect they are involved in regular drug peddling. More details will emerge after further investigation,” the officer said.

Among the arrested are persons with criminal antecedents, the police said. Reshmi has been living with Syam for the past three years, sources added.