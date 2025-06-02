KSRTC bus station bomb threat: Hoaxer arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thampanoor police arrested Harilal V S, 52, a resident of Pathanamthitta, early Sunday morning in connection with a fake bomb threat made at the KSRTC bus station on May 24. This incident follows Harilal’s previous arrest by the Central Police in Kochi for a similar bomb threat at the Kochi Metro in 2023. He also faces multiple other charges at the Aranmula and Mulavukadu police stations.
Harilal had previously worked at a restaurant in Thampanoor but was dismissed due to unruly behaviour after drinking alcohol. Police tracked his movements by analysing his phone’s call detail records. They devised a plan to apprehend him by detaining one of his former colleagues, promising that he could regain his job. Harilal travelled from Ernakulam to Thampanoor under this pretext, where officers captured him.
The investigation began when the KSRTC bus station received a bomb threat via phone. Following this, Thampanoor police registered a case based on the call received at their control room. Though authorities attempted to trace the number, they found the phone had been switched off.
In May, the phone briefly turned on, allowing the police to trace it to the Wellington Island area in Kochi. However, they could not pinpoint its exact location. Further analysis of contact records revealed consistent communication between Harilal, his sister Suja in Delhi, and a friend named Aneesh in Pathanamthitta. Police chose not to alert them, fearing it might compromise the operation.
The breakthrough occurred when investigators found Harilal’s contact with Mohammed Shafeel, a native of Thiruvananthapuram. Police learned that Harilal and Shafeel had worked together at a restaurant called ‘Malabar Podi Chaya’ near Thampanoor. Shafeel confirmed that Harilal had been dismissed for disruptive behaviour related to drinking.
Harilal did not activate his phone again after that, but on Saturday, he called Shafeel to inquire about reinstatement. The Thampanoor SHO said, “We made Shafeel convincingly tell him he would get his job back and asked him to come to Thampanoor that same day.” Harilal took the bait and arrived at the Thampanoor bus station around 2 am on Sunday, where police arrested him.
As of now, Harilal faces charges only related to the hoax bomb threat at the bus station. “We are verifying any links to other similar threats,” said T Farash, DCP (L/O).
Meanwhile, police have narrowed down a suspect believed to be involved in seven other hoax bomb threats. This male suspect, likely from a north Indian state, has been using stolen mobile phones for communication, complicating the investigation. Officers found he possessed documents with possibly fake addresses in both northern and southern states, likely used to obtain official documents. Despite this, police have gathered crucial information about the suspect, including his photograph.
Since the threats were sent via Gmail, police sought Google’s assistance as well.
