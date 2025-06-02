KSRTC bus station bomb threat: Hoaxer arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thampanoor police arrested Harilal V S, 52, a resident of Pathanamthitta, early Sunday morning in connection with a fake bomb threat made at the KSRTC bus station on May 24. This incident follows Harilal’s previous arrest by the Central Police in Kochi for a similar bomb threat at the Kochi Metro in 2023. He also faces multiple other charges at the Aranmula and Mulavukadu police stations.

Harilal had previously worked at a restaurant in Thampanoor but was dismissed due to unruly behaviour after drinking alcohol. Police tracked his movements by analysing his phone’s call detail records. They devised a plan to apprehend him by detaining one of his former colleagues, promising that he could regain his job. Harilal travelled from Ernakulam to Thampanoor under this pretext, where officers captured him.

The investigation began when the KSRTC bus station received a bomb threat via phone. Following this, Thampanoor police registered a case based on the call received at their control room. Though authorities attempted to trace the number, they found the phone had been switched off.

In May, the phone briefly turned on, allowing the police to trace it to the Wellington Island area in Kochi. However, they could not pinpoint its exact location. Further analysis of contact records revealed consistent communication between Harilal, his sister Suja in Delhi, and a friend named Aneesh in Pathanamthitta. Police chose not to alert them, fearing it might compromise the operation.