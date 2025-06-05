Action soon on Pocso case accused’s participation in Kerala school event: Minister V Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will soon take appropriate action on the basis of the report of the Deputy Director of Education (DDE), Thiruvananthapuram, on the incident in which Pocso case accused vlogger Mukesh M Nair participated as a guest in the reopening ceremony of a government school on June 2, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said.

The inquiry report of the DDE had concluded that the responsibility for the incident lies entirely on the headmaster of the school.

“It was not right to allow the participation of a Pocso case accused in the event. I would like to clarify that such persons should never be allowed to participate in any school event in the state,” the minister told reporters here on Wednesday.

The minister said the headmaster had visited him earlier in the day and admitted that allowing the Pocso accused in the event was a mistake on the part of the school.