Sustainable & eco-friendly development is key: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the state’s policy is sustainable and environment friendly development. He was speaking after presenting the Paristhithi Mithram awards here on Thursday. Pinarayi also inaugurated a campaign to promote healthy lifestyle by reducing the use of plastics.

The chief minister said the government is laying focus on environment conservation and waste management. Importance is given to renewable energy production and use of electric vehicles.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran inaugurated the department’s celebrations. “Development at the cost of environment will take humans backward. Every year different programmes are conducted on this day. But we could not achieve desirable effects through them,” he said. Untimely rain and landslides are posing a threat to all lives,” he added.